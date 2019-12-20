A34 delays after earlier crash

A number of lanes are currently closed on the A34 after a crash earlier this morning.

A vehicle has gone through the central reservation between the junctions with the A4 at Newbury and the A343.

Emergency services are on the scene and there are delays of around 30 minutes in both directions.

Highways England says it does not expect the road to fully reopen until 3.30pm.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys today and to find an alternative route if possible.

This incident is also having a knock on effect in Newbury and traffic through the town is heavier than usual.

Today is expected to be one of the busiest on our roads this festive season, as people head off for their Christmas holidays.