Cheers! West Berkshire Brewery launches hop infused gin

You've drank the ale...now try the spirit

YOU’VE drunk the local ale – now try the gin.

West Berkshire Brewery is branching out with a unique spirit that includes hops in its secret recipe of botanicals.

Dragon Hill gin is created by a new, boutique distillery based in Compton called Hawkridge Distillers Ltd – named after Hawkridge Hill in Frilsham.

It is currently only available at West Berkshire Brewery’s tap room shop at Frilsham Farm in Yattendon.

The 40 per cent abv (alcohol by volume) spirit is priced at £40 a bottle and West Berkshire Brewery managing director Tom Lucas said: “It’s a collaboration between ourselves and Hawridge Distillers.

“There used to be a pub called The Dragon on Hawkridge Hill – hence the name, to reflect its local origins.”

The gin is described as “delicately hop infused” and Mr Lucas added: “It uses Mosaic hops which are very aromatic and fruity.

“This is probably the only gin with hops forming part of the botanicals.”

Mr Lucas said he was confident the popularity of gin, which has enjoyed a boom in recent years, is here to stay.

Dragon Hill gin is currently only available from the brewery’s tap room shop but from the new year will be widely available in pubs and other outlets.

