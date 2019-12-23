Police addressing speeding and anti-social behaviour in Thatcham

THATCHAM police officers have continued to address antisocial behaviour and speeding in the town.

Providing an update at the Thatcham Community Forum last month, Sgt Jo Willoughby said that antisocial behaviour had been an issue in the town.

She said that officers had responded to 56 issues since the last forum was held in September, the most recent being on the Kennet Heath estate.

The NWN reported in October that police had launched an operation to crackdown on the problem in south Thatcham after receiving 66 calls from residents in the space of six weeks.

These included reports of youths shouting and swearing into the early hours, playing loud music, burning trees and foliage, smashing bottles and throwing apples at vehicles.

Sgt Willoughby said that the recent cases of antisocial behaviour on the estate included people “targeting certain households to try and provoke a reaction”.

She added: “We are investigating harassment and have a line of enquiry from a Facebook post.

“We are upping patrols and spending a lot of time in that area.”

Sgt Willoughby said that the problem of antisocial behaviour seemed to have died down in the Broadway and Nideggen Close and that officers had dealt with individuals robustly.

Officers also targetted speeding in the town during October.

One operation resulted in nine people being caught speeding in a one-hour period on the A4 near Domino’s Pizza.

Forum member and former town and district councillor Sheila Elison said there had been a long-standing concern about the crossing point.

She said: “We wondered if it was something to do with the traffic lights staying red for a long time.

“It’s where the children cross the road.

“There was an idea that they don’t change as frequently as others and that’s the reason why people speed up towards Domino’s.”

Insp Mark Tucker said: “Speeding is a very emotive issue. People speed, they just do.”

He said he had been to another community forum where people were “complaining about speeding but the people who were complaining were saying they sped too”.

Sgt Willoughby added that two officers were joining the Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Police Team and that one would be posted to Thatcham.

Forum members also received a presentation on cyber crime and fraud from Thames Valley Police cyber security advisor Mark Godsland on how to stay safe online.