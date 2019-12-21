Olympian visits Park House for awards presentation

An Olympic gold medallist visited Park House School recently to preside over a ceremony recognising pupils for their exceptional GCSE performance.

In total, 22 Park House pupils were handed the Gill Appleby Memorial Prize for achieving eight or more GCSEs at grades 7-9.

This is one of the Park House GCSE cohort’s best performances on record.

To mark the feat, Olympic rower Katherine Copeland dropped in to pay tribute to the high-achievers.

The Governor’s Prize was awarded to Joshua Lane for both his academic successes and his achievements as an RAF Cadet and Mayor’s Cadet.

Tiegan Doyle received the Headteacher’s Living the Values Award, given to those pupils who best embody the Olympic values of Respect, Friendship, Excellence, Inspiration, Courage, Determination and Equality.

A special award to commemorate the life of Matthew Hale, a teacher at the school who died in the summer, was also presented.

The Matthew Hale Memorial Cup – presented by Mr Hale’s parents and brother – was given to Kyal Thatcher.