Antique dealer's shoplifting shame

AN antiques dealer has been sentenced for shoplifting at Hungerford Arcade.

Doreen Attwood, who lives at Harding Terrace, Hillcott, Pewsey, Wiltshire, was sentenced for two counts of theft when she appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 28.

At a previous hearing, the 66-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing an antique leather measuring tape and a fine silk embroidery to the value of £41.90, belonging to Avril Ritson, on October 29 and of stealing an antique coffee grinder worth £68, also belonging to Avril Ritson, on October 17.

She was made subject to a six-month conditional discharge and required to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £21.

No order for costs was made because she told the court she had no means to pay.

Afterwards, the co-owner of Hungerford Arcade, Adrian Gilmour, said: “This was a breach of trust because she is an antiques dealer of many years standing and is known to many in the local antiques trade.

“She even had the nerve to apply to have a stall at the arcade.”