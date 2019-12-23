Thatcham man was drunk and disorderly

A DRUNKEN Thatcham man, ejected from a town centre pub, insisted to police: “I know the law.”

But they arrested him anyway.

Andy Callender, prosecuting at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 28, said the officers were on patrol in Newbury town centre at 2.30am when they saw the teenager being thrown out of a pub.

In the dock was 18-year-old Harry Tuthill, of Poffley Place.

The court heard that, rather than leave quietly, Mr Tuthill began remonstrating with door staff.

Mr Callender said: “The officers realised he was drunk and advised him to go home.

“He told them to f*** off and said: ‘I know the law. You’re all f****** mental.’

“At this point he was arrested.”

Jobless Mr Tuthill admitted being drunk and disorderly in Cheap Street, Newbury, in the early hours of Sunday, November 10.

He has no previous convictions.

Mr Tuthill, representing himself, told the court: “I was drunk.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing.”

Asked by magistrates whether he was at all ashamed or remorseful, he replied: “Oh. Yes.”

Mr Tuthill was made subject to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £21.