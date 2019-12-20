Waterside Centre plans approved

NEWBURY’S Waterside Centre is set for a significant upgrade after plans for its refurbishment were given the green light.

Councillors unanimously approved the scheme, which will see the facility renovated, with a 14.5m climbing tower and a two-storey viewing gallery/café for public use installed.

The refurbished community and youth centre will provide a range of activities, including rock climbing, dancing and canoeing.

There were concerns about the size of the proposed climbing tower, with Paul Woods on behalf of Morley Stores Ltd – the owner of Camp Hopson – objecting, saying the tower could block out light for the retail store.

These concerns were dismissed however, with pros of the tower outweighing the cons.

Tony Vickers (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “Clearly the climbing tower is the contentious thing – in my youth I did a bit of climbing and it’s a sport we should encourage.

“It’s part of personal development for young people to be able to take risks in a safe and controlled environment – it’s part of growing up.

“It will also save people from journeys to Reading and Bristol, which has to be good, and it could be seen as a landmark building.”

District councillors at the western area planning committee meeting last Wednesday also heard from Newbury town councillor Gary Norman, who said it was a shame the building was sitting empty when it could be used for youth services.

He said: “This is a much-needed facility for Newbury – specialist services for youth are scarce and there are often complaints about youth hanging around in parks doing things they shouldn’t be doing.

“The fact that this building is sitting there empty with the facilities it could provide for youth is actually a shame.

“The building is very tired and approaching an eyesore.

“This is in a conservation area and the development very much fits in with improving the area’s appearance.”

The building was acquired by West Berkshire Council in 1998 after Berkshire County Council was dissolved, and, until recently, was used to provide support to the most vulnerable people in the district.

An agreement was reached earlier this year with Bradfield College, the Bradfield Club and Berkshire Youth to bring about the long-awaited refurbishment.

Bradfield Club will purchase a 50 per cent share in the centre from the council.

Berkshire Youth has submitted the plans for the £750,000 refurbishment, paid in part by the Bradfield Club, but also by a number of other donors.

Once complete, the centre will be operated by Berkshire Youth on a peppercorn rent from the council and the Bradfield Club.