Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

St Thomas' Infants is rated excellent

Inspectors praise Church of England school in Woolton Hill

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

St Thomas' Infants is rated excellent

A WOOLTON Hill school has been rated excellent.

St Thomas’ Infant School received the grade after inspectors from Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) paid it a visit.

All Church of England schools are inspected every five years, evaluating how effective the school’s Christian vision is, whether it is established and promoted by leadership at all levels and whether it enables all pupils and adults to flourish.

In St Thomas’ Infant School’s recent inspection, the school received an overall grade of ‘excellent’, while the impact of collective worship was also judged to be ‘excellent’.

Headteacher Claire Pearce-King said: “We are all delighted and incredibly proud of this wonderful outcome.

“St Thomas’ Infant School is a very special place where our values shine through all that we do.

“The children are passionate about living the school values and feel empowered to make a difference to their world.”

Foundation governor of the school Jenny Graham said: “This is a wonderful outcome for our school.

“The way in which the Christian vision and values shape everything that happens at St Thomas’ creates a truly remarkable atmosphere within which the children get the best opportunities to learn, develop and be nurtured.

“The inspection result is very well deserved and reflects the continuous hard work and dedication of the whole school team.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Antique dealer's shoplifting shame

Antique dealer's shoplifting shame

A34 delays after earlier crash

A34 delays after earlier crash

Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list

Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33