St Thomas' Infants is rated excellent

A WOOLTON Hill school has been rated excellent.

St Thomas’ Infant School received the grade after inspectors from Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) paid it a visit.

All Church of England schools are inspected every five years, evaluating how effective the school’s Christian vision is, whether it is established and promoted by leadership at all levels and whether it enables all pupils and adults to flourish.

In St Thomas’ Infant School’s recent inspection, the school received an overall grade of ‘excellent’, while the impact of collective worship was also judged to be ‘excellent’.

Headteacher Claire Pearce-King said: “We are all delighted and incredibly proud of this wonderful outcome.

“St Thomas’ Infant School is a very special place where our values shine through all that we do.

“The children are passionate about living the school values and feel empowered to make a difference to their world.”

Foundation governor of the school Jenny Graham said: “This is a wonderful outcome for our school.

“The way in which the Christian vision and values shape everything that happens at St Thomas’ creates a truly remarkable atmosphere within which the children get the best opportunities to learn, develop and be nurtured.

“The inspection result is very well deserved and reflects the continuous hard work and dedication of the whole school team.”