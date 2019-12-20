Consultants appointed for next stage of Newbury industrial estate redevelopment

The long-running saga of redeveloping Newbury's London Road Industrial Estate (LRIE) has entered another stage.

Regeneration of the estate has been a long-held ambition of the Newbury Vision 2026 and is a commitment in the newly adopted West Berkshire Council strategy.

The project has been hit by a number of setbacks, including the Court of Appeal ruling that the council's development agreement with its chosen developer, St Modwen, was unlawful.

But this week consultants have been appointed to produce a new development brief and masterplan for the area.

Subject to contracts being signed, consultants Avison Young will begin work on the masterplan in the coming weeks.

The council said that Avison Young will meet with key stakeholders to help inform their report. Proposals will seek to make best use of the area for the town and ensure on behalf of residents to maximise the council’s financial position as a landowner.

Speaking about the development executive member for economic development and planning, Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley and Cold Ash) said: “I’m delighted that we are moving forward with our plans to revitalise this important area of the town and introduce a new northern gateway into the town. Not only will it improve the local area but the new employment space will boost our local economy.

“This is a big project which will take some time to deliver but we have a good track record delivering the ambitions set out in our vision for Newbury. It’s fantastic to see work on the new Market Street regeneration begin recently, and other projects including Parkway Shopping Centre and the cinema are now firmly part of the town. Now it is time for the London Road Industrial Estate and I look forward to seeing what Avison Young propose for the area. ”

The project will set out key details about future development including the principles for redevelopment, planning policy and how the land might be used.

The masterplan will guide all development within the regeneration area and not just on land owned by West Berkshire Council.

The work will take around five months to complete in draft form. Once received, the council said it would review the options and then agree the type and number of partnerships it might enter to regenerate the area.

The council spent £109,000 of taxpayers’ money on selecting St Modwen as its preferred partner for the regeneration of the LRIE and entered into a development agreement in 2015.

In 2016, rival developer Faraday Developments Limited took the council to the High Court, claiming the local authority had failed to follow due process when it appointed St Modwen.

The High Court ruled in favour of the council, but FDL appealed the decision – and won.

The council was found to have breached EU law by failing to follow the correct procurement process and the development agreement was subsequently declared ineffective.

The local authority spent a further £363,545.66 of taxpayers’ money defending itself in the High Court and the Court of Appeal against Faraday Development Limited (FDL).

These costs, plus the £5.1m on delivering the new link road from the A339 into the estate, has brought the total amount of public money spent to £5.9m.

A LRIE task group, an internal inquiry to "understand the advice and guidance received” by the council is being held, with the findings expected to be released in the new year.

Shadow executive member for economic development Jeff Brooks (Lib Dem, Thatcham West) said: "It's not surprising that they've appointed new contractors. It's a bit déjà vu.

"What I would be looking for is much more consultation with all the stakeholders. I want to see whoever is appointed getting more information from those affected.

"It's back to the future in a way".

Mr Brooks, who sits on the LRIE task group, said he would monitor the progress of the masterplan to make sure the same mistakes were not made again.