Police hunt driver who fled after collision

Driver left the scene after hitting bus stop sign

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

POLICE are appealing for dash cam footage after a driver fled following a collision with a bus stop sign in Tadley.

On Monday, December 16, at around 11am, a white Ford Focus made off from police at Pamber End and, after a short pursuit along the A340, collided with the sign near Manse Lane. 

The driver subsequently fled the scene. 

Anyone with footage from before or after the collision - or has any other information about this incident - please call 101 quoting 44190451055.

