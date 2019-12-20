Police hunt driver who fled after collision

POLICE are appealing for dash cam footage after a driver fled following a collision with a bus stop sign in Tadley.

On Monday, December 16, at around 11am, a white Ford Focus made off from police at Pamber End and, after a short pursuit along the A340, collided with the sign near Manse Lane.

The driver subsequently fled the scene.

Anyone with footage from before or after the collision - or has any other information about this incident - please call 101 quoting 44190451055.