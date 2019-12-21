Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Two women were taken to hospital following a crash in Thatcham today (Saturday).

Newbury firefighters were called to the head-on collision in Bowling Green Road at around 3pm and spent two hours at the scene. (Picture courtesy of Newbury Fire Station)

Police and ambulance crews were also called and the road was closed off.

Station manager Robin Jordan said: "There was a head-on road traffic collision involving two ladies. It was quite nasty, both airbags had gone off.

"We gave emergency initial first aid and they were then checked over by the ambulance service... both were taken to hospital".

Blue watch attended an RTC this afternoon. The road conditions are very slippery so please take care. pic.twitter.com/TEBUuTJ5Bt — Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) December 21, 2019

Mr Jordan said that there was a lot of diesel and oil on the road, along with water from the heavy rain.

He said he expected the road to open at around 7pm, depending on how the police clear-up operation was proceeding.

He advised drivers to take care and to arrive at their destination safely.

"The priority is to get there safely. The roads are wet, so take care," he said.