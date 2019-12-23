Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Mon, 23 Dec 2019
Trish Lee
trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
01635 886663
Christmas Day will be crisp & sunny, clouding over around 3pm. Average temperature 7°CBoxing Day will be cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of rain at lunchtime. Average temperature 9°C
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Weather for Christmas and Boxing Day
Luke storms into round four
St Thomas' Infants is rated excellent
Police addressing speeding and anti-social behaviour in Thatcham
Thatcham man was drunk and disorderly
Leading scorer Denham calls time on Tadley career
Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham
Antique dealer's shoplifting shame
A34 delays after earlier crash
Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list
James Wilder: Vote for me
Roadworks in Newbury - from January until summer 2020
Lee Dillon: Vote for me
Laura Farris: Vote for me
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News