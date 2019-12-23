Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Weather for Christmas and Boxing Day

Forecast for Newbury according to the Met Office

Christmas Day will be crisp & sunny, clouding over around 3pm. Average temperature 7°C
Boxing Day will be cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of rain at lunchtime. Average temperature 9°C

