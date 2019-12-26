Tadley stalwart John given town's Good Citizen award

POPULAR Tadley figure John Moss has been presented with a ‘Good Citizen’ award by Tadley Town Council in recognition of his voluntary work in the town.

Mr Moss has been a proactive member of the community for many years, featuring on the council when his work as an engineer allowed.

He was also chairman of Turbary Allotment Charity, which works to relieve poverty in Tadley, trustee of the Tadley and Community District Association and an active member of the Royal British Legion.

He was also vice-chairman of the Point Youth Centre and proactive in encouraging the youth of Tadley, supporting them in any way he could.

Now aged 81, Mr Moss has stepped down from his commitments in the community following illness.

Tadley Town Council chairman Jo Page presented Mr Moss with the award, and said he had been a “stalwart” in the community.

“John has been a stalwart of the council for many years,” she said.

“He used to walk his dog all over Tadley, so people really knew him – he was really at the coalface.

“He was very approachable and people felt happy to go up to him and report their concerns and ask questions, knowing he would get it done.

“He was the one that made sure that anyone in need in Tadley who applied for help, got that help.

“He has been a fantastic mentor to me.

“I always knew if I had a question on procedure or what could or couldn’t be done, I would go to him and he would give me an answer.

“He has been a tremendous councillor and personal friend, and has been a permanent fixture in the community and someone we could always rely on.”