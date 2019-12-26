iCollege opens learning Pod

A SPECIAL learning space has opened at iCollege, Newtown Road, Newbury, creating six new places for children with special education needs and disabilities.

The space, known as the ‘Pod’, features a multipurpose classroom with a small kitchen area, group room and toilet.

The Pod will allow children with emotional and mental health difficulties to access support more promptly and will also benefit children remaining with the iCollege as it will assist with the transition between primary and secondary school.

The Pod cost West Berkshire Council almost £208,000 and was funded by a government grant.

West Berkshire Council executive member for education, children and young people, Dominic Boeck, said: “I’m delighted that we were able to create more spaces at the iCollege.

“It is an invaluable resource that helps some of our most vulnerable children to achieve their full potential in a supportive educational environment.

“We’re aiming to be in the top 10 per cent of councils for every key stage and offering innovative learning spaces such as the Pod, will help us to close the attainment gap for vulnerable pupils.”

Headteacher at the iCollege Jacquie Davies said: “We are so pleased with the Pod and the space it gives us to accommodate more students.

“It is vitally important that we are able to help as many children as possible and the lovely space offered by the Pod will help enormously.”

iCollege is West Berkshire’s provision for learners unable to access mainstream education.

It was established in September 2017 following the amalgamation of the Alternative Curriculum Service and the Reintegration Service.

The college operates from four units across West Berkshire and currently accommodates up to 66 learners from ages five to 19.