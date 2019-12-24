Residents and businesses urged to comment on transport strategy

WEST Berkshire residents and businesses are being asked to have their say on a landmark 30-year transport strategy for South East England.

The strategy outlines investment priorities for the region, with an emphasis on growth, sustainability and increased productivity.

It has been by Transport for the South East, a partnership bringing together local authorities, business leaders and transport organisations to speak with one voice on our region’s transport priorities.

Publication is scheduled for April 2020, however, a draft version can be found at https://transportforthesoutheast.org.uk/transport-strategy/

Should its recommendations be followed, the plan projects the expansion of the South East’s economy, creating an additional 500,000 jobs.

The draft strategy includes a range specific schemes as well as wider policies and initiatives. It argues for greater use of new and emerging technology, such as connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs) to boost connectivity. It makes the case for policy changes to enable more joined up planning, particularly between transport and housing, to help reduce the need to travel and build more sustainable communities.

Co-Chairman of the Berkshire Strategic Transport Forum, Charles Eales, said: “This draft strategy advocates a vision for the South East’s transport system that creates great places – a sustainable, inclusive and accessible transport system which promotes prosperity, health and fairness for residents and commuters. This links closely to the themes outlined in our emerging Local Industrial Strategy and our current call for infrastructure bids.”

Motor vehicle transport accounts for 70 per cent of all journeys in the region and the document’s creators are proposing a reduction in the South East’s reliance on private cars.

The report also highlights the role of enhanced transport links in boosting local economies, such as the port of Southampton.

West Berkshire Council executive member for highways and transport Richard Somner said: “I’m pleased that this strategy has been created with sustainability at its heart.

“By putting both people and the planet to the fore and prioritising public transport, we can vastly increase the chances of reducing congestion, cutting emissions and boosting our air quality.

“I urge everyone to take a look and have their say on this forward-thinking strategy.”