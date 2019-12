Pharmacy opening times in Newbury at Christmas and New Year

Pharmacies are open in Newbury and Calcot at the following times over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays:

NEWBURY

Boots, Northbrook Street: Christmas Day – closed. Boxing Day – 9.30am-5pm. New Year's Day – 10.30am-4.30pm.

Boots, Newbury Retail Park: Christmas Day – closed. Boxing Day – 8am-10pm. New Year's Day – 8am-10pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Hectors Way: Christmas Day – closed. Boxing Day – 9am-5pm. New Year's Day – 9am-5pm.

Wash Common Pharmacy, Monks Lane: Christmas Day – noon-2pm. Boxing Day – closed. New Year's Day – closed.

CALCOT

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Bath Road: Christmas Day – closed. Boxing Day – 9am-5pm. New Year's Day – 9am-5pm.