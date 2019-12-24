Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

On sale now...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the cost of a new school has risen by almost £2m.

Also in this week's paper, a drug dealer has been jailed for planning to sell Class B drugs.

Meanwhile, election candidates reflect on their party performances.

In other news, the council's chief executive has received an early Christmas present - a 2.4 per cent pay rise.

And a charity chairwoman is stepping down from her role.

And on the village page, a drop-in session has been held over the proposed sale of a local church.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • From Luddite Lodge

    24/12/2019 - 11:02

    Given the complete shambles that WBC makes of so many things, to give Carter any sort of increase is a kick in the teeth of tax payers

    Reply

Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Antique dealer's shoplifting shame

Antique dealer's shoplifting shame

A34 delays after earlier crash

A34 delays after earlier crash

Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list

Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33