IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the cost of a new school has risen by almost £2m.

Also in this week's paper, a drug dealer has been jailed for planning to sell Class B drugs.

Meanwhile, election candidates reflect on their party performances.

In other news, the council's chief executive has received an early Christmas present - a 2.4 per cent pay rise.

And a charity chairwoman is stepping down from her role.

And on the village page, a drop-in session has been held over the proposed sale of a local church.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday