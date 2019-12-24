In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Tue, 24 Dec 2019
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the cost of a new school has risen by almost £2m.
Also in this week's paper, a drug dealer has been jailed for planning to sell Class B drugs.
Meanwhile, election candidates reflect on their party performances.
In other news, the council's chief executive has received an early Christmas present - a 2.4 per cent pay rise.
And a charity chairwoman is stepping down from her role.
And on the village page, a drop-in session has been held over the proposed sale of a local church.
From Luddite Lodge
24/12/2019 - 11:02
Given the complete shambles that WBC makes of so many things, to give Carter any sort of increase is a kick in the teeth of tax payers
