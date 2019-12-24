Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Merry Christmas from all at the NWN

A big thank you to all for your support

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Santa

MERRY Christmas all!

We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to you, our readers, for your continued support over the past year.

Whether you’re a loyal full-length reader, a hasty headline-glancer, a notorious page skimmer, an on-the-go social media sharer, a picture-story pursuer, a passionate letter-contributor or an avid sport-page turner, we salute you.  

Seasons greetings,

The NWN team. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Two taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

Antique dealer's shoplifting shame

Antique dealer's shoplifting shame

Constable apologises for threatening to soak rough sleeper

Constable apologises for threatening to soak rough sleeper

Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list

Bagnor restaurant named in top 100 UK list

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33