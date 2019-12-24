Merry Christmas from all at the NWN
Tue, 24 Dec 2019
MERRY Christmas all!
We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to you, our readers, for your continued support over the past year.
Whether you’re a loyal full-length reader, a hasty headline-glancer, a notorious page skimmer, an on-the-go social media sharer, a picture-story pursuer, a passionate letter-contributor or an avid sport-page turner, we salute you.
Seasons greetings,
The NWN team.
