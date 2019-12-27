Council chief gets pay rise for Christmas

WEST Berkshire Council’s chief executive has been given an early Christmas present – a 2.4 per cent pay rise.

Nick Carter was paid a salary of £138,823 last year, as well as a car allowance of £5,000.

However, from April 2020, his pay will go up to anything between £145,000 and £148,000. He will also keep the car allowance.

The council’s executive committee agreed in December 2018 that an independent review of senior management remuneration should be undertaken.

And the recommendation to increase Mr Carter’s salary came from ‘external independent advice’ from consultant South East Employers (SEE).

His pay rise was approved by councillors at a meeting last Thursday after an independent report concluded that Mr Carter was underpaid compared to the chief executives other neighbouring councils.

Mr Carter’s pay rise was met with mixed response by councillors when the subject was discussed at an executive meeting held last Thursday.

The council’s executive member for finance, Howard Woolaston, introducing the proposal, said it was part of the restructuring process that will significantly reduce the size of the management team (from 12 to seven).

He added: “We have an outstanding management team and they should be rewarded.”

Deputy leader Graham Bridgman agreed, saying that Mr Carter was “underpaid”, comparing his salary to the chief executives of Bracknell Forest Council (£148,000) and Slough Borough Council (£167,000).

He said “Looking at what we would need to spend to replace Nick, we would need to spend substantially more than what is being proposed in this paper.”

He added that the review had shown “what a sterling job Nick and his small management team have done”.

Mr Bridgman concluded: “Looking at the work Nick is doing, he is, and was, underpaid in my view.”

Council leader Lynne Doherty said the local authority needed to ensure it “valued service and loyalty”, adding that Mr Carter has stayed at the council because he “cares about this district”.

The deputy leader of the Lib Dem opposition, Jeff Brooks, said: “I can see the rationale and I do not think we have a problem with that on this side.”

However, Green Party councillor Carolyne Culver, said: “I do not doubt the hard work that Nick Carter has been doing, but I do not think it is right to be doing this at this time.”

She also said it “sent the wrong message to give the CEO a £5k car allowance when other members of staff have to pay to get to work”.

Ms Culver said: “I think it sends out the wrong message when council staff are only being given a one per cent pay increase.

She added: “If we are going to say Nick’s hard work deserves a 2.4 per cent, then other staff should be the same.”

Mrs Doherty disputed the one per cent rise that Mrs Culver was referring to.

Mr Carter has been with the council since it was established in 1998 and chief executive officer since 2005.

In his role as CEO, he works closely with the leader and other council members with overall responsibility for the day-to-day management of the council.

He also acts as corporate director for the central services such as human resources, information and communication technology (ICT), legal, finance, strategic support and customer services.