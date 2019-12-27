Arrest following Lambourn assault

A MAN has been arrested following an assault in Market Place, Lambourn.

It is in connection with an incident on October 19 at around 9.40pm, when the victim – a man in his fifties – approached another man who was urinating the church yard railings.

The victim told him to stop and pushed him. The man who was urinating then pushed the victim back.

At this point a second man has assaulted the victim, punching him to the floor and then kicked him whilst on the ground.

The man, aged 24 and from Lambourn, was arrested on Monday, 23 December, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

The victim was taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon for treatment, and was later discharged.

Investigating officer PC Gemma Hebdon said: “We would still like any members of the public to come forward with information about this incident.

"If you saw what happened or know anything more about this incident please get in touch.

"Anyone with information should go online or call 101 quoting reference 43190325842, or if you wish to report 100% anonymously you can by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."