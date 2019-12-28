Retiring teacher 'will be greatly missed'

A TEACHER who has been at the same Thatcham school for 29 years has retired.

Christine Preston started at Spurcroft Primary School in 1990, two years after it opened. She began teaching in Year 3 and 4 before moving on to teach infant classes.

The 62-year-old, who has served under five headteachers, said the school was “much, much smaller than it is now”.

She said she had stayed for 29 years because “it’s a good place to work. I think it’s different. Each year group is different, different heads, different staff”.

Mrs Preston, who has taught two generations at Spurcroft, said: “I’m going to miss the children and the staff and the social interaction.”

She said it was lovely to meet former pupils when they were older.

To say thank you for all she has done for the school, Mrs Preston was presented with tickets for the Corn Exchange, flowers and a “really nice” selection of poems written by children in a special assembly on Monday last week.

She said she might return in a volunteer role after taking a holiday in the New Year.

Speaking about how she would feel walking out of Spurcroft for the last time, she said: “I don’t think it will feel any different. I think going part-time, I have almost eased into it.”

Spurcroft headteacher Kate Flowerdew said: “All the time I have been here, she has been here. It’s lovely to have that continuity of someone who has seen the school grow. We talked about all the staff we have had come and go, but her commitment to the school has been really strong.

“We have parents who come and look around the school and they remember her teaching them.

“She has worked in all different areas, as a team leader that oversaw the development from when we first had a nursery at the school. She’s a very experienced Early Years practitioner.

“She’s going to be greatly missed. The staff will miss her, her sense of humour and enjoyment of the job has always shone through.”