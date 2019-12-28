Tri-service fire station approved

PLANS for a new tri-service fire station in Theale have been given the green light.

The facility will serve as a joint base for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), Thames Valley Police (TVP) and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

A site has been acquired from Network Rail specifically for the development.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020, with the station set for a 2022 opening.

The proposals were approved by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority’s (RBFA) management committee earlier this month.

The authority’s chairman, councillor Colin Dudley, said: “We’re delighted that plans for Theale Community Fire Station have been given the green light.

“The new station will provide a facility from which all three emergency services will respond to the communities they serve.

“This will strengthen our partnership working and reflects the fire authority’s commitment to further collaboration with our Thames Valley partners.

“Not only this, but the new station aims to improve the overall speed of response of our crews and provides a room for the local community to use.

“This further delivers on our strategic commitment to ensure that our fire stations, people and resources are placed at the heart of local communities.”

Thames Valley police and crime commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said: “This project is an example of the strategic collaboration between Thames Valley Police and the three fire and rescue services of the Thames Valley, as set out in the memorandum of understanding.

“This efficient further collaboration of blue light services in Theale will not only save money, but increase operational effectiveness for the communities in the area.”