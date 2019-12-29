Man jailed for planning to deal ketamine in Newbury

A DRUG dealer has been jailed for planning to sell ketamine on the streets in Newbury.

The 22-year-old was caught with hundreds of pounds worth of the dissociative anaesthetic, which can cause bizarre hallucinations.

He was also convicted of possessing a bag of cannabis containing more than 35g of the drug – but thought he would not be jailed because the drugs were not Class A controlled.

In the dock at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, December 11, was 22-year-old Charlie Henaghan of Andover Road, Newbury.

Chris Harper, prosecuting, said Henaghan’s mobile phones showed evidence of drug supply.

Henaghan admitted possessing ketamine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis, both Class B-controlled drugs.

The father-of-one also has 32 previous convictions for mainly violent offences, the court heard, and was subject to a suspended prison sentence when he committed his latest crimes.

Steve Molloy, defending, said his client had not expected to be facing a potential prison sentence for dealing in Class B drugs and that, having been corrected, had learned a lesson.

He pointed out that the case had taken around two-and-a-half years to come to court and added: “He says barely a day has gone by since, if he is in Newbury town centre, that he hasn’t been stopped and searched by police – I make no criticism of them.”

The judge interjected: “It sounds like they were doing their job.”

Henaghan tried to convince the court, via Mr Molloy, that he had been complying with the terms of previous court orders.

But the court heard that, in fact, he had failed to turn up for appointments and was considered unsuitable for unpaid work as a punishment because he could not be trusted to comply.

Judge Sarah Campbell told Henaghan his attitude to court orders made it difficult for her to consider a non-custodial option.

She added: “And, having been arrested [for possessing cannabis] and released under investigation, you were arrested once again... for possessing ketamine with intent to supply.

“You played a significant role in street dealing.”

Judge Campbell referred to Henaghan’s record for violence and non-compliance with court orders.

She said: “You received a suspended sentence for battery and showed poor compliance [so] you were sent to prison for eight weeks.

“In the meantime, you committed other offences, including battery, for which you were sentenced in January to a community order.

“You didn’t comply and additional hours of unpaid work were added.

“Probation say your compliance and attendance were still poor.

“Had you shown enthusiasm for that order it would have enabled me to consider suspending my sentence.

“But you’ve shown little prospect of successful rehabilitation.”

Henaghan was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, half of which will be behind bars and the remainder on licence in the community.

He shook his head as he was sentenced and shouted “I love you” to a female in the public gallery as he was led from the dock to the cells.