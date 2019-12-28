Pupils' artwork raises cash for school

THE Friends of the Ilsleys Primary School (FIPS) staged a two-day exhibition of pupils’ artwork, recently, which raised more than £400 for the East Ilsley school.

The event, which was held between November 28 and 29, featured a variety of paintings and designs by schoolchildren.

All artwork was themed around the climate crisis.

The materials used to create them were donated by employee engagement consultancy Peopletopia, while the unit which hosted the exhibition was provided by agricultural business Lister Wilder.

Assistant headteacher Katie Edwards said: “Putting creativity at the heart of our fundraising was something we thoroughly enjoyed doing this term.

“Creativity in not only approach but also in product is testament to the importance of this life skill and something we strive to promote.

“The pop-up gallery was the perfect platform to bring the two villages together and see for themselves the wonderful work our children can create.”

Green Party district councillor Carolyne Culver – who lives in East Ilsley – purchased some of the displayed works.

Ms Culver said: “The paintings have taken pride of place on my bookshelf.

“It’s just heartbreaking that children live in fear of climate change and its consequences.

“I will look at this art every time politics gets me down and it will remind me why I stood for election.

“Thank you to The Ilsleys Primary School for bringing this exhibition to our two villages, and moreover, thank you to all the children for all their wonderful, thought-provoking work.”