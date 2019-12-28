Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The money will go to Newbury Cancer Trust

Council's hamper raffle raises £1,000

WEST Berkshire Council hosted a hamper raffle which raised £1,081 for Newbury Cancer Trust.

The festive event is an annual fixture of the council’s social calendar.

Council workers designed an array of packages to give away on the day.

A retro-themed hamper – complete with spam, Advocaat and a Morecambe and Wise DVD – proved the highlight.

This was won by Andy White, a building surveyor at the council.

In an amusing coincidence, Green Party district councillor for Speen, Steve Masters, left the event with a green hamper full of organic and free-range produce.

There were also a number of themed hampers on offer. 

West Berkshire Council chief executive Nick Carter said: “Each year I am bowled over by both the ingenuity of the hamper concepts and the generosity of the staff who pull it all together.

“I’m very proud that our hampers have raised money to support the Newbury Cancer Trust.”

