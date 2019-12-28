Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Local notables make New Year Honours List

Racing trainer and Newbury-born NHS exec among those recognised

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

A pair of local men have been recognised in 2020's New Year Honours List.

Race trainer Nicky Henderson - based in Lambourn - has been appointed an OBE for his contributions to the sport.

Mr Henderson is a five-time Champion Trainer, and has worked with horses since 1978.

Just this Christmas, he secured his eleventh win in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

His father, Major Johnny Henderson, was himself appointed OBE in 1985.

A knighthood has been conferred upon NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens, for his "services to Health and the NHS in England."

Sir Stevens was born in Birmingham, but was educated at St Bartholomew's School in Newbury.

He assumed his current post in 2014, following a decades-long NHS career.

He is regarded as a strong advocate for the Service, having previously urged the government to draw up a five-year funding plan.

This model was officially adopted by Theresa May's ministry in 2018.

