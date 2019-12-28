Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Girl in critical condition following hit and run in Newbury

Police appeal to trace vehicle and driver

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a car that failed to stop at the scene in Newbury.

The girl was walking on the pavement towards the town centre with her family on the A339 bridge over the railway line when she was hit by a vehicle just before 9pm last night (Friday, December 27).

Police believe that the vehicle involved is a white flatbed van or recovery vehicle which failed to stop at the scene following the collision.

The girl was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where she remains in a critical condition. Her family are with her at the hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Dunne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are making an urgent appeal to anyone who has any information about this collision which has left a 12-year-old girl in a critical condition.

“I am making a direct appeal to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

“If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage then we would also like to hear from you.

“The vehicle involved may have noticeable damage around the front nearside, so if anyone has seen a similar vehicle with damage then please contact the police as soon as you can.

“You can leave your information on our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 1178 (27/12).”

