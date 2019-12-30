Man arrested in connection with hit and run in Newbury

A man has been arrested in connection with a collision in Newbury which seriously injured a 12-year-old.

The girl was walking on the pavement with her family towards the town centre, near the bridge over the railway line on the A339, when she was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

The girl was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where she remains in a critical condition. Her family are with her at the hospital.

The collision happened just before 9pm on Friday, December 27.

A 19-year-old man from Winchester in Hampshire was arrested in connection with the incident this morning. He remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Dunne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are continuing to investigate this incident, and have now arrested a man in connection with it.

"I would like to continue to appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to come forward, as you could have details which could help our investigation.

"Additionally, I would like to thank everyone who has so far shared our appeal and who has called in with information.

"If you have any details which you think could be relevant, please call 101, quoting reference number 1178 (27/12).