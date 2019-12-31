Cost of new Newbury school rises by £1.7m

THE cost of building a new primary school in Newbury has risen by £1.7m.

Highwood Copse Primary School was meant to open in September this year, but work stopped in March after the council’s appointed contractor, Dawnus, went into administration.

Newbury-based Feltham Construction was appointed in September to complete the 2010-pupil school, which is now scheduled to open next summer.

The delay caused by Dawnus entering administration and the subsequent tender for a new contractor meant that rectification work was needed to restart the build due to weather damage and some “defective work issues”.

As a result, the cost of building the new school has increased by £1.7m.

The council said it had acted quickly to find a new way to fund the project and appoint a new contractor.

It added that the increased cost would be covered by the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a contribution paid by local developers to deliver improvements.

Executive member for children and young people at West Berkshire Council Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston) said: “A good primary education is an important first step in helping children to reach their full potential.

“It’s something which is really important to us so of course it is exciting to see this school back on track.

“Feltham Construction is making great progress with the building, and we’re working closely with them and co-ordinating with the Academy Trust to ensure pupils and parents are well-informed in selecting their preferred school places.”

Highwood will initially welcome up to 30 Reception pupils in September 2020, with a new intake each year and all year groups in place by 2026.

The council said that parents and children interested in attending the school can visit the site and watch the building evolve; entering the completed school as founder members in September 2020.

The new school will be sponsored by Newbury college,

Chair of trustees for the academy trust, Iain Wolloff, said: “I’m delighted to see this important project making progress.

“The planned new school is taking shape, and we look forward to the building being handed over to the trust in good time for a really positive start in September 2020.”

For enquiries regarding admissions, email headteacher@highwoodcopse.co.uk or call the Highwood Copse Admissions Team (01635) 845000