Team BRIT scoops motor racing award

A DISABLED motor racing team founded by a Newbury man has been recognised with an industry award.

Team BRIT – set up by Dave Player in 2015 to help drivers with disabilities access motorsport through its Racing Academy – received the Best New Engineering and Technology Award at the 2019 Motorsports awards.

The award recognised Team BRIT’s innovative hand controls, which allow disabled drivers who have injuries or disabilities to their arms or legs to compete on equal terms.

Using fly-by-wire technology, the controls enable drivers to accelerate, change gear and brake without moving their hands from the steering wheel.

The team’s drivers have used the controls in this year’s Britcar Endurance Championship and the inaugural Gaz Shocks BMW 116 Trophy, and Team BRIT has set its sights on being the first-ever all-disabled team to race in the Le Mans 24 hour.

Team BRIT chief executive Dave Player said: “It was fantastic to receive this award, but the true recognition for us comes from the feedback we receive from people using our hand controls.

“Drivers who attend our academy sessions have often believed that competitive racing is completely out of reach for them.

“They come and try out our technology and are blown away.

“We’re working to normalise disability and innovation such as this means that disabled drivers can truly compete on a level playing field.”

Team BRIT driver Matty Street was also named as a runner-up in the Spirit of the Sport category.

Mr Street lives with autism and works to raise awareness and understanding through his karting business.

He and Team BRIT academy manager Tracey Haytree, who is a leg amputee after facing multiple episodes of cancer, were also runners-up in the Unsung Hero category.

The Motorsports awards celebrate the best in motorsport from competitors, teams, engineering and media.

More than 22,000 votes were cast, with the top five or 10 nominations depending on the category put forward to a public vote.

The ceremony took place Sunday, December 15.