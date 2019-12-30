Hospital staff and patients hit by virus

STAFF and patients at West Berkshire Community Hospital have been hit by a viral illness.



A spokeswoman for Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Cathy Saunders, confirmed: “We currently have 10 staff and a small number of patients unwell with gastroenteritis – sickness and diarrhoea - at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

“This is all contained within Highclere ward where standard procedures for this type of illness are in place. We are restricting admissions to this ward at present, and patients can be discharged back to their own homes if they do not require a care package.”

She added: “We have been able to bring in additional healthcare staff to help during this period and the rest of the hospital is operating as usual. However, we would ask the public to only visit if absolutely necessary and to stay away if they’ve had any similar symptoms within the last 48 hours.



Sickness and diarrhoea (including Norovirus) is particularly prevalent at this time of year and there have been a number of recent cases seen across Berkshire hospitals and within the general community. The best advice for anyone with these symptoms is to stay at home, drink plenty of fluids and wash your hands regularly with soap and water. Until you’ve been symptom free for 48 hours, you should:

Not prepare food for other people

Not go to work/school

Not visit your GP surgery or local A&E

Not visit family or friends in hospitals or care homes

In some cases, particularly for the elderly and very young, the infection can be more severe. If you are worried, call NHS111 for advice.