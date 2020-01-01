Soup Kitchen spreads Christmas cheer

NEWBURY Soup Kitchen has thanked people for their time and efforts in making its Christmas party a success.

The charity fed 58 people who are either homeless or sleeping rough, and those less fortunate than others.

Chicken for the meal came from Vicars Game – donated for the third year running. Dessert was donated by John Lewis and mince pies by Tesco Metro.

Soup Kitchen founder and operations manager Meryl Praill said: “This year, as before, the meal has been a collaboration of many supermarkets and local companies donating and hard work from our trained Food Hygiene level 2 volunteers.

“We catered for approximately 60 people, with the ability for people to have seconds. It went down very, very well indeed.”

Father Christmas also called in and handed out goody bags to every person.

The 60 bags had been hand stencilled by Mai-Britt and staff from John Lewis came in and helped fill the bags with more gifts.

Also, for the third year running NUTS, Newbury Ukulele Town Strummers went in to perform.

Mrs Praill said: “We have been so touched by the kindness of local businesses and the community who gave so much and were so kind.

“This time of year it is extremely hard work managing all the donations.

“We have to find space for everything as the amount we have received is incredible.

“Food donations will last us for the next few months so we thank you for that. Therefore we are requesting that no more donations are offered for now.

“This does not mean we are not extremely grateful – we are, but we would like to request that companies and you remember us the rest of the year.

“Our work continues every week throughout the year and demands on our resources are continuous.”

One person helped by the Soup Kitchen said: “After six years of being ‘homeless’ I have the perfect little home ... you guys have been amazing with all your support, encouragement and ‘love’ and I can’t forget all the hot dinners, sandwiches and home made crumbles.

“I honestly don’t think without you guys I would have lasted much longer out there in the cold.

“I am eternally grateful.

“So I encourage all you lovely generous people out there to keep on supporting this project because without that people like me wouldn’t be able to have a purpose in life.

“So thank you and merry Christmas – and remember, a homeless person isn’t just for Christmas.”

Donations of money can be paid through Facebook links, Just Giving and The Good Exchange. Cheques can be made to Newbury Soup Kitchen and posted to 8 Northcroft Lane, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 1BU.