A picture perfect window

A CHRISTMAS cracker of a window display – which tells a traditional festive tale – has won a Thatcham shop an inaugural award.

Picture IT, run by Jay and Dave Lunn, pulled in votes in the Newbury Weekly News online poll for the town’s best Christmas window display.

The framing shop – which is situated in the High Street– picked up 852 of the 1,905 votes cast (44.7 per cent).

Speaking after winning the competition, which was held in conjunction with Thatcham Town Council, Mrs Lunn said: “I’m over the moon, chuffed to bits and very surprised.”

She said that there were many good displays around the town this year, particularly Thatcham Kitchens.

She said: “They had clearly put a lot of effort in as well.

“We were very lucky. We have obviously got some great support.

“We had lots of people coming in saying ‘what a lovely window’, ‘what a lovely display’ and that it’s something quite different as well.”

The display is based on The Nutcracker and features nutcracker dolls, a grandfather clock and an over-sized Christmas tree, portraying the part of the story where character Clara is shrunk to the size of a doll.

Mrs Lunn said she got the idea for the display in the summer.

“I made the curtains and the clock, we put a few hours into it,” she said.

“We have to start getting stock in and we want to show customers the stock that we have as well as doing a nice display.

“That’s where The Nutcracker came from.

“I had to research The Nutcracker story, I know the ballet but not the story.”

The mayor of Thatcham had already judged The Cutting Bar to be the winner in his own competition, but the NWN teamed up with the town council for the online competition to give a voice to residents.

Thatcham Town Council events manager John Sackett, said: “The feedback from retailers and businesses in Thatcham High Street and the Broadway was that they loved dressing their windows and being judged by the mayor as best window display in time for the Christmas lights switch-on.

“The public had been saying to them, however, that they wished they had an opportunity to have a vote.

“It was obvious that there were lots of different opinions on which was the best dressed, so we though what fairer way than if Newbury Weekly News online could be the conduit to get people to vote on their favourite window display?”

Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill said: “We were delighted to be involved with the competition to find Thatcham’s best Christmas window display.

“The fact that nearly 2,000 people took part in our Newburytoday online poll shows that our readers enjoyed it too.

“Congratulations to Picture IT for being a worthy winner.

“We look forward to being involved in this fantastic competition for years to come.”