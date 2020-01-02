Police update over Newbury hit-and-run arrest

A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Newbury that seriously injured a 12-year-old girl has been released under investigation.

The girl was hit by a vehicle as she was walking with her family on the pavement close to the A339 bridge over the railway line just before 9pm on Friday, December 27.

The girl was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in a critical condition, where she remains at this time.

A 19-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on Monday and was held in police custody.

Today (Thursday) Thames Valley Police told NewburyToday that the man had been released under investigation.

Released under investigation is used by the police instead of bail, but has no time limits or conditions.

Anyone with details which could be relevant to the investigation should call 101, quoting reference number 1178 (27/12).