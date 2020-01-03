Tilly receives the "best Christmas present ever"

A GIRL with cystic fibrosis has received the “best Christmas present ever”.

Following a four-year campaign, 12-year-old Tilly Green – of Bradfield Southend – has finally received the medication that will drastically improve her quality of life.

And although Tilly has only been taking the medication for a couple of weeks, her parents say that she is already showing signs of improvement.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract and other areas of the body.

There is currently no cure and people with the condition have an average life expectancy of about 37.

Tilly and her parents, Ross and Nikki, had been fighting to get Orkambi and other life-changing CF drugs available through the NHS.

The Government had been locked in negotiations with US drug manufacturer Vertex, which had turned down a £500m offer last summer.

But after continued pressure by campaigners, a deal was eventually struck.

Although Tilly had campaigned for Orkambi, she is now on Symkevi because of her age.

Symkevi is a modulator drug like Orkambi and is suitable for the CF gene type that Tilly has.

It is now available in the UK for people aged 12 and over.

Mrs Green said: “It is fantastic news that Tilly now has Symkevi – the best Christmas present ever.

“Tilly’s only been on Symkevi for a few days, but already she’s been coughing up mucus and gunk that we suspect has been hanging around in her lungs for some time.

“Getting rid of all of that will mean there is less chance of her getting an infection and in turn less antibiotics and hospital stays.

“Her lung function is really good at the moment and hopefully Symkevi will help keep it stable and from deteriorating.”

The family thanked everyone who had supported the Orkambi campaign, including the Newbury Weekly News for covering Tilly’s story.

But the family said that Tilly is “one of the lucky ones” as she is among 50 per cent of the CF population with the gene type that the current drugs target.

A new battle could be looming as the drug Trikafta has just been licensed in the US, which will help around 90 per cent of people with CF.

Mrs Green said that trials have shown a huge improvement in lung function and Trikafta is currently the closest thing the CF community has to a cure.

“That is why it is so important we can get it licensed on the NHS here,” she said.

“ [Health Secretary] Matt Hancock has said he is committed to ensuring Trikafta is available.

“The CF community have worked so hard for these drugs to be available, but we can’t leave anyone behind.

“We need Trikafta to be available.”