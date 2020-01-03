First Santa Run for Prior's Court School

IT was the most run-derful time of the year when Prior’s Court School held its first Santa run.

Young people of all ages, as well as keen members of staff at the school for autistic young people, put on their running shoes on Wednesday, December 18.

Donning festive-themed fancy dress, the runners took on the course around the Prior’s Court site in Hermitage, being cheered and encouraged over the finish line.

The introduction of the event at Prior’s Court was inspired by other Santa runs which take place in the area, including the Newbury Santa Fun Run, organised by Newbury Rotary Club, which had picked Prior’s Court as one of the beneficiaries from this year’s event.

Prior’s Court director of education Sue Piper said: “Regular exercise is a vital part of every day for our young people.

“For our young people, physical activity increases their focus, reduces anxieties and is a method to learn to self-calm.

“By putting on our first ever Santa Fun Run, this tied in these benefits with also having a huge amount of fun – for both our young people and staff members alike.

“It was clear to see our young people enjoyed the experience immensely, particularly being encouraged and cheered on as they approached the finish line.

“Along with a visit from Santa and his reindeer, a production of The Snowman, a Christmas lunch and our annual Christmas carol concert, it was a wonderfully festive week before Christmas at Prior’s Court.”