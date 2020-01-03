Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

The 10 most-viewed stories on newburytoday in 2019

Here are the top 10 online articles from last year

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886625

The 10 most-viewed stories on newburytoday in 2019

Celebrating Green councillors being elected for the first time to West Berkshire Council

The top 10 most-viewed articles on newburytoday in 2019 were:

1. Live blog: West Berkshire Council elections
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/27217/live-blog-west-berkshire-council-elections.html

2. Two new stores confirmed for Newbury Retail Park
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28271/two-new-stores-confirmed-for-newbury-retail-park.html

3. Teenager injured in Thatcham crash dies in hospital
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/26473/teenager-injured-in-thatcham-crash-dies-in-hospital.html

4. Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28012/newlywed-police-officer-was-dragged-along-by-vehicle.html

5. Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Thatcham
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28937/elderly-woman-dies-after-being-hit-by-car-in-thatcham.html

6. Reports of body found in Newbury parkland
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28066/reports-of-body-found-in-newbury-parkland.html

7. Incident at Thatcham's Henwick Worthy playing fields
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/27668/incident-at-thatcham-s-henwick-worthy-playing-fields.html 

8. Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/26357/several-cars-written-off-in-tesco-car-park-incident.html 

9. Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28479/knives-found-and-arrest-made-following-stab-night-fair-fears.html 

10. Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34
https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/26366/newbury-man-dies-after-being-hit-by-traffic-on-the-a34.html 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man arrested in connection with hit and run in Newbury

Man arrested in connection with hit and run in Newbury

Police update over Newbury hit-and-run arrest

Police update over Newbury hit-and-run arrest

Hospital staff and patients hit by virus

Hospital staff and patients hit by virus

Man jailed for planning to deal ketamine in Newbury

Man jailed for planning to deal ketamine in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33