The 10 most-viewed stories on newburytoday in 2019

The top 10 most-viewed articles on newburytoday in 2019 were:

1. Live blog: West Berkshire Council elections

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/27217/live-blog-west-berkshire-council-elections.html

2. Two new stores confirmed for Newbury Retail Park

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28271/two-new-stores-confirmed-for-newbury-retail-park.html

3. Teenager injured in Thatcham crash dies in hospital

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/26473/teenager-injured-in-thatcham-crash-dies-in-hospital.html

4. Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28012/newlywed-police-officer-was-dragged-along-by-vehicle.html

5. Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Thatcham

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28937/elderly-woman-dies-after-being-hit-by-car-in-thatcham.html

6. Reports of body found in Newbury parkland

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28066/reports-of-body-found-in-newbury-parkland.html

7. Incident at Thatcham's Henwick Worthy playing fields

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/27668/incident-at-thatcham-s-henwick-worthy-playing-fields.html

8. Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/26357/several-cars-written-off-in-tesco-car-park-incident.html

9. Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/28479/knives-found-and-arrest-made-following-stab-night-fair-fears.html

10. Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/26366/newbury-man-dies-after-being-hit-by-traffic-on-the-a34.html