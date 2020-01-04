Enthusiastic Speen choir raises £900

SPEEN residents were treated to a feast of festive tunes as the Sing for Fun Community Choir performed at the Majendie Hall.

The choir sang a range of Christmas songs to the appreciative audience, who even joined in with an energetic rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas.

The choir’s enthusiasm also encouraged generosity from the audience, who donated more than £200.

This money takes the annual amount raised to more than £900, which will be donated to the local Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The charity has been supported by the Newbury members of the choir following the diagnosis of one of their members.

Jane Dunton – who created Sing for Fun in 2004 to encourage people to find their voice by singing popular songs with other enthusiastic singers without any pressure – said: “We love singing, and having the audience show their appreciation with such generosity is an added bonus.

“The £900 came through audience donations at my Newbury choir’s end-of-term performances, as well as at this Christmas concert and one in April when we were joined by a wonderful French gospel choir, contributions from refreshments supplied at my Basingstoke choir and additional payments made by one of our singer’s customers.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken part this year and especially to everyone who has donated to this charity, which is very close to my heart.”

The Sing for Fun term starts again in January, with the singers looking forward to learning new songs, welcoming new friends and spreading the joy of singing.

For more information, email Jane Dunton at jane@singforfun.co.uk