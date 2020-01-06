Newbury Town Council awards more than £8,000

NEWBURY Town Council has made a festive donation of more than £8,000 to 11 local charities, sports groups and other organisations.

The largest individual grant – £2,800 – was made to Time to Talk West Berkshire, a counselling service for young people.

Among the other beneficiaries were the West Berkshire Foodbank, John Rankin Parents Friends and Teachers Association (PTFA) and the 1st Newbury Scout Group.

All donations were match-funded by Greenham Trust through its Good Exchange platform.

In this financial year, the council has awarded around £20,000 in grants.

Town council leader Martin Colston said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a wide range of organisations that do great work for our local community, and in particular to support work for the youth in our town.”

Any organisation that wishes to be considered for future grant funding can apply at www.thegoodexchange.com