Second man arrested following Lambourn assault

A SECOND man has been arrested following an assault in Market Place, Lambourn.

The man, aged 25, from Lambourn, was arrested on Monday, December 27, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and outraging public decency.

It is in connection with an incident on 19 October, when the victim – a man in his 50s – approached another man who was urinating against the churchyard railings.

The victim told him to stop and pushed him.

The man who was urinating then pushed the victim back.

At this point a second man assaulted the victim, punching him to the floor and then kicking him while on the ground.

The victim was taken to the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, for treatment following the incident and later discharged.

The second man was arrested on 23 December on suspicion of assault occasioning ABH.

Both men have been released under investigation.