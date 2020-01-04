HOMELESSNESS in West Berkshire has been ‘exacerbated’ by government policies like the bedroom tax, according to a Liberal Democrat councillor.

The claim came as a new strategy to reduce homelessness and rough sleeping was approved by the executive at West Berkshire Council on December 19.

The strategy will focus on preventing rough sleeping and intervening early, as well as increasing housing options.

During the meeting when the strategy was approved, councillor Alan Macro (Lib Dem, Theale) said changes to the welfare system have worsened the problem.

He said: “Homelessness has been exacerbated by the effect of various government policies, for example the level of local housing allowance, the benefit cap, the bedroom tax, direct payments to the vulnerable and various council funding cuts.”

Mr Macro asked Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley and Cold Ash), the council’s lead member for economic development and planning, who introduced the new strategy, about changing those government policies.

He said: “What are you doing to actually lobby government to get these policies changed so that we can reduce the number of people being made homeless by these government policies?”

Mrs Cole said: “I take your point about various government policies and as a local authority we lobby government on a lot of issues.”

She said the council had helped 68 per cent of households that were threatened with becoming homeless last year – 158 out of 232 – into long-term accommodation.

The council has also helped people who were homeless into social housing.

Discretionary housing payments are also used by the council.

This is extra money for people who claim housing benefit or universal credit, but who are still struggling to pay the rent, according to housing charity Shelter.

The government funds discretionary housing payments for councils to give to people affected by the benefit cap, bedroom tax and changes to housing benefit.

West Berkshire Council used these payments to support 71 households last year.

Mr Macro also highlighted the number of empty homes in the district.

He said: “There are something like 200 properties standing empty.

“If we can bring more empty properties back into use, then we would be able to reduce the amount of homelessness.

“We had an empty homes officer, who was very effective in bringing empty homes back into use.

“It was such a shame that post was abolished and now we’re left with 200 empty homes and a large number of homeless people.”

The council has been discussing whether to rehire an empty homes officer.

It is also gradually making council tax on empty homes more expensive, increasing the rate each year.

Mrs Cole said: “I’m sure that the fact that from April this year, council tax will be charged three times the usual rate on empty properties, will focus the minds of people who have let properties lie empty for a long time and they may bring them back into use.

“And indeed, that’s already happened in my village with one landowner bringing an empty property back into use.”