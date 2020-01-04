Newbury firefighters called to three incidents overnight

Newbury firefighters attended three incidents involving vehicles overnight.

Crews were called to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike in Love Lane, Shaw at 11.05pm.

Watch manager Richard Young said that firefighters made the area safe by clearing up petrol spilled from the bike while ambulance crews treated two people.

"I don't think they were seriously injured", he said.

He added that the bike was the only vehicle involved.

Newbury crews were also called to a car fire in Pipers Lane, Thatcham at 2.48am.

Crew manager Paul Keenan said that the driver was not at the scene when firefighters arrived and the vehicle had been crashed and abandoned on the side of the road.

He said that the Ford Fiesta involved was not fully destroyed by fire, but the engine block and the front half of the vehicle had been damaged in the fire.

The incident was handed over to Thames Valley Police to investigate.

Firefighters were also called to a fire that destroyed a van near Penwood, Hampshire at 10.30pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pictures courtesy of Newbury Fire Station via Twitter.