A4/Hambridge Road roadworks set to begin tomorrow

Six months of roadworks to improve traffic flow on Hambridge Road and the A4 are set to begin tomorrow (Monday, January 6).

The West Berkshire Council project is entitled 'A4 Hambridge Road and Lower Way Improvements.'

The first phase of the project is set to begin tomorrow and the project is set to be completed in six months - barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The first phase includes widening Hambridge Road between Two Rivers Way and the A4 to create an additional lane for left turning vehicles.

The council said that these works are intended to last for three weeks.

Both signalised junctions on the A4 with Hambridge Road and Lower Way have been redesigned and all the existing infrastructure will be replaced and upgraded.

Following on from this phase of works will be the removal of all traffic lights at the A4/Hambridge Road Junction. The council said that temporary traffic signals will be installed and will remain in place until the new permanent traffic signals are operational.

The scheme involves highway improvements within the area of the A4 between Dorneywood Way and Rooke's Way (exit road from the hospital) including changes to sections of Hambridge Road and Lower Way.



Drainage works are also set to begin in Lower Way tomorrow from Clerewater Place to Derwent Road.

A council statement warns: "Unfortunately, as with most highway related activities such as this, a certain level of disruption and noise is sadly inevitable and this may be intensified given the A4 being a major arterial route and Hambridge Road serving a large number of businesses and residential dwellings.

Any queries should be addressed to the district council's customer services team on 01635 519 090 or email projects@westberks.gov.uk