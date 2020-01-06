Newbury doctor releases mental health awareness video

A NEWBURY doctor has released a video encouraging people to talk more about mental illness.

Dr Angus Tallini, who is based at the Falkland Surgery in Newbury, filmed the video as part of the NHS’s Every Mind Matters campaign.

The video has been released by Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group to tie in to a new mental health initiative being run by the NHS and the Football Association.

All Third Round FA Cup ties were delayed by one minute at the weekend to encourage fans to pause and reflect on looking after their mental health.

Dr Tallini, who is the mental health lead for the Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Many people struggle with mental health worries and we want them to feel more comfortable talking about them and seeking help.

“There’s no shame in admitting you’re not coping very well and the fact that one in four adults suffer mental health issues shows just how common it is.

“The NHS is working towards transforming mental health services so they are put on an equal footing as physical health problems.

“I hope the short video we’re screening on social media will be a useful first step for people wanting to know more.

“There’s also a lot more information on www.nhs.uk"

One in four adults and one in 10 children experience mental health issues, with millions more family and friends caring for these people and affected by the problem.

Every Mind Matters features a ‘Mind Plan’ designed to help people deal with stress and anxiety, boost their mood, improve sleep and help them feel more in control.

Since it was launched last October more than one million people have completed their own personal Mind Plan.

This includes connecting with others, being more active, giving time to do things like volunteer and also being aware of the problem and knowing where to look for help.

Research shows that improved mental health and wellbeing leads to better physical health and life expectancy, improved educational achievement and employment rates and cuts in criminality and antisocial behaviour.