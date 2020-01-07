Rogue trader preyed on Thatcham residents

A ROGUE trader from Tadley preyed on Thatcham residents.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 13, was James Fenton, of Old Stocks Farm.

The 26-year-old admitted four charges of fraud.

Specifically, Mr Fenton was convicted of failing to inform John and Barbara Saunders of their right to cancel an agreement and of being a trader who knowingly engaged in fraud in respect of £5,000-worth of works at an address in Trefoil Drive and at another home in Ashman Road.

All the above offences were committed in Thatcham between August 24 and August 29.

Two similar charges were withdrawn.

Mr Fenton was told the offences were so serious that they could only be sentenced by a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Fenton was released on unconditional bail.