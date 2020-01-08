Pangbourne College rated excellent by inspectorate

PANGBOURNE College has been rated as excellent following an inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate – an organisation responsible for the rating of independent schools across the UK.

Inspectors awarded the school the highest possible rating across all educational quality judgements, as well as meeting all standards for the compliance criteria.

These included quality of education provided, welfare, health and safety of pupils, suitability of staff and proprietors, premises of and accommodation at schools and quality of leadership in and management of schools.

The report also said that the quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements was excellent.

Inspectors said that pupils demonstrated exemplary attitudes to learning, responding to academic challenge with energy and purpose.

It was also noted that, academically, pupils demonstrated excellent communication skills, an exemplary attitude to learning, ICT skills, and achieved highly in a wide range of academic and other areas, such as sports, music and outdoor pursuits.

In terms of the pupils’ personal development, inspectors noted high levels of self-esteem and confidence, that pupils enjoyed working collaboratively, with a well-developed moral understanding and undertook roles of responsibility with dedication and maturity.

Inspectors added that the college “may wish to consider ways for pupils to engage more with the wider community to enrich their perspective of the lives of others”.

Headmaster Thomas Garnier said: “This is a testament to the hard work of all of our staff and pupils.

“Since our last inspection in 2014, we have worked tirelessly to improve all areas of the college and I am delighted that the inspectors recognised this in the excellent outcomes for pupils and found that parents are overwhelmingly satisfied with the education and care offered to their children.

“We continue to focus on maintaining high academic standards, but as important for Pangbourne is developing character, confidence and the skills to succeed in life after school.

“For the inspection to show we are doing this to an excellent level is incredibly pleasing.”

The regulatory compliance element of the inspection ensures that the school meets the requirements of the Independent Schools Standards Regulations and the National Minimum Standards for Boarding Schools.