Man pleads guilty to killing police officer

AN 18-year-old man from West Berkshire has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper.

Henry Long entered the plea at The Old Bailey this morning (Tuesday), but he denies murder.

Pc Harper was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday, August 15 last year at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near Sulhamstead, while attending reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend.

Ten males, aged between 13 and 30, were arrested the next day.

Thames Valley Police charged 18-year-old Henry Long and two 17-year-old boys – who cannot be named for legal reasons – with Pc Harper’s murder after a series of warrants executed by more than 100 officers in Berkshire and Hampshire.

They are all from the Reading area and have been charged with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.