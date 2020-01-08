Police appeal after ball bearing attacks across Tadley area

Police are appealing for information following damage caused by ball bearings across north Hampshire.

Between 10am on January 2 and 5pm on January 3, a resident of a property on Main Road, Tadley, reported that a window had been smashed.



Then between 5.45am and 6am on January 4, a resident in Dix Hill, Tadley, reported that a wall had been damaged after being struck by a hard object.

The same lady said that a hard object had smashed through the upstairs bedroom window at 3.40pm the next day. The lady and her husband were at home at the time. The owner reported that their home had previously been targeted in similar incidents.

Three more incidents were reported the same day.



At 2.51pm a resident of Aldermaston Road, Pamber End, reported that a hard object had smashed her window. She also reported that her property had been damaged on a number of occasions.



The rear window of a Ford Focus parked in Aldermaston Road, Pamber Green had been damaged between 3.30pm and 4pm.



A Mitsubishi Outlander was also damaged while parked in Tadley Hill, Tadley between 8pm and 10.49pm



Then on January 6 a resident reported that the rear windscreen of her Vauxhall Meriva had been smashed by a ball bearing, The vehicle had been parked in Bishopswood Road, Tadley between 12.30am and 5am.



Other reports of damage have been made and similar incidents have also been reported in Cliddesden, Upton Grey, Baughurst, Mortimer West End, Stratfield Saye and Hannington.

Neighbourhood Inspector Hannah Luchesa said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries in relation to these incidents but we would appeal to anyone who has seen anything suspicious or who knows who is responsible for these reckless acts, to get in touch.



“Unfortunately, a number of the properties have been targeted more than once, which is incredibly distressing for victims.



“Luckily no-one has been seriously harmed but it goes without saying that this is incredibly foolish and reckless behaviour and we need to identify those responsible as soon as possible.”



Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to come forward. In particular, anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles.



Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 44190400887. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



