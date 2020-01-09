Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Climate Vigil in Newbury on Friday

Event to mourn victims of Australian and Indonesian disasters

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Climate activists and concerned citizens will assemble for a ‘climate vigil’ in Newbury’s Market Place tomorrow (Friday, January 10).

From 6pm, participants will stand in solidarity with those affected by the Australian wildfires and Indonesian floods.

Organiser Steve Masters, who is a Green Party councillor, said: "With the stark warnings of accelerating climate breakdown, the world watches in horror as its effects become all too real.

"If you are concerned about the future of humanity and the effects on the planet, please join us as we stand with our brothers and sisters across the globe in order to send a message to the Government and those in power that we demand action now if we are to have any chance of minimising future extreme weather events and irreversible damage to the biosphere."

