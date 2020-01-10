Robert Sandilands 'Good' Ofsted rating

ROBERT Sandilands Primary and Nursery School in Newbury has again been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Inspectors from the government body visited the school in November.

The subsequent report noted that pupils and staff work in harmony together at the school.

The report went on to state that pupils trust their teachers to do their best for them, that staff take every effort to get to know their pupils well, the teachers are dedicated to developing each pupil as an individual and that teachers encourage the pupils to challenge themselves.

Inspectors also noted how well behaved the pupils are throughout the school and show respect and care for each other, while older pupils take it on themselves to look out for the younger students.

The report is a continuation of the school’s recent good record, having also received a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating following an inspection in May 2016.

Headteacher Libby Bucknell – who joined the school in 2002 and took over as headteacher in September 2017 – said: “I could not be more pleased with Ofsted’s findings and feel that the inspector really understood what Robert Sandilands is trying to achieve.

“We have a broad and balanced curriculum and we try to make sure that each child is the best they can be.

“It’s a real community and the inspector recognised that.”

Chairman of the governing board Ian Nichol said: “The governors of the school are very proud of the school, its staff and pupils for their achievement of this inspection outcome.

“It is the result of their hard work and their fullest commitment to the highest quality education for the children in the school.”

The inspection report can be viewed on the school website at https://sandilands.w-berks.sch.uk/westberks/primary/robertsandilands/site/pages/statutoryinformation/rsstandards